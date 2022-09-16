Tribute paid to Midhurst resident who lived in the town for 70 years

Sarah Sugden giving away the Farewell Cup at Cowdray Park

Sarah Sugden died peacefully at her home on August 23.

Sarah and her family had lived in and around the Midhurst area for 70 years, firstly in Caron Lane and latterly in Bepton.

Sarah’s life was entwined with Midhurst and the polo.

She loved anything horse; polo, racing and following the hunt.

She was brought up with polo, remembering watching her first match at the age of seven.

Her father had played polo, her uncle Major Jack Robinson had played polo, and even her mother had played polo.

The love of horses segwayed Sarah into her working life as assistant polo manager at Cowdray Park Polo.

She worked there for 33 years initially with Colonel ‘Bolshie’ Tatham, then Peter Cruden and finally with Brigadier Arthur Douglas-Nugent.]

She retired in 1999.

She was a long term member of the polo club and could be seen there regularly with her sister Wendy and their little terriers.

In latter years she assisted her sister with her riding school and tended to her beloved bantam hens.

She was a regular on the bridge circuit, and had a cohort of likeminded friends.

On occasions she would get a call from the previous Viscount Cowdray to make up a pair at bridge, she was always rather petrified of making a mistake and losing the game for him. He was always gracious.

She will be missed by many.