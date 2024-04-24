Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Old Town councillor Anne Angel passed away at the age of 80 on Friday, April 12, after a short illness.

She was best known for running Cornfield Studios, a photography business, which she and her husband, Arthur, set up in 1978 after moving to the town.

She was the second female president of the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, and was involved in setting up the first-ever Airbourne, as well as other town events, including Eastbourne’s Christmas Cracker.

Anne Angel

She also worked for Eastbourne Marketing Group and the Sussex Chamber of Commerce.

In a tribute, Anne’s daughter Maryan Kisler described her as a ‘strong woman’ who ‘loved being out and getting involved with things’

Maryan said: “She was a very prominent, well-known person in the business world in Eastbourne.

"The thing that she was passionate about was Eastbourne itself. When she became a councillor, it wasn’t that she was politically driven, she just wanted to make a difference.

"She was just very driven about making Eastbourne a better place, essentially.”

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell, who worked alongside Anne, added: “Anne was a dear friend, a close colleague and I feel her loss.

“She loved Eastbourne and Old Town most particularly where she was recognised as a real community champion and had many friends.

“Anne was a mentor to me in my early days in politics and she was great to work with, always with a smile, a kind word, and much wisdom.

“I pay tribute to the contribution she made to the life of our town, perhaps seen most visibly with Airbourne - a jewel in Eastbourne’s hospitality crown. She was the show’s very first project manager, putting in the foundations of its success.

“We will miss a wonderful woman and my thoughts and prayers are for her family and friends at this time.”

Anne remained involved with local politics up until her death.

She is fondly remembered by Arthur and their two children, Maryan and Stephen, as well as their grandson Joshua.