A former mayor of Bexhill has died, his family has announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eric Armstrong, who was the town’s mayor in 2006 and 2007, died aged 70 last Thursday (January 11).

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and his children Ashley and Alexander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He met his wife Jeanette when they were both students at Bristol University and they were together for 46 years.

Eric Armstrong

Jeanette said: “Eric was the lynchpin of our family, we are devastated by his sudden passing. We shall miss him and his enthusiasm for life enormously. For us he will be irreplaceable. We have been greatly comforted by people contacting us saying how well-respected, kind and generous he was throughout the years. It is clear he was a highly regarded member of the local community, one of the good guys.”

Eric was born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. He was the son of a beef and dairy farmer and came to England when he was 17.

After a career working in local schools as a teacher he also set up a foreign language school, Martlett Language School in Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ran as a Bexhill Old Town councillor and was a member of the Old Town Preservation Society with the slogan “A person not a party” and became deputy mayor between 2005-2006 before becoming mayor of Bexhill in 2006-2007.

Eric Armstrong, who was mayor of Bexhill in 2006-2007

His family said he enjoyed his time enthusiastically supporting many local charities and businesses. During his time as mayor he raised more than £11,000 for charities St Peter’s Restoration Fund and Bexhill Caring Community.

In 2004 he held a Christmas festival at Bexhill’s Manor Barn gardens, along with the Old Town Preservation Society. The festival included real reindeers pulling Father Christmas in a sledge and free activities for children.

His family said Eric was instrumental in creating a time capsule by St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School and Chantry in 2006. It was buried at Bexhill Museum on October 18 that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also launched Bexhill’s first craft beer - Maiden Bexhill with White Brewing Co, his family added.

His mayoral ball send-off, held at the De la Warr Pavilion, raised £5,000 for charities, where more than 200 people attended, along with the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex.

Eric also commissioned the Bexhill beacon on Galley Hill for the Queen’s Jubilee in 2006.