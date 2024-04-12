Tribute to East Sussex mother-of-two who died in four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne

Tributes have been paid to an 'amazing daughter, sister and mother of two' who tragically lost her life in a collision in Eastbourne.
Megan Baker
Sussex Police were called to the incident which involved four vehicles near Shooters Bottom Car Park, Beachy Head Road at about 4.25pm on April 1.

Tragically, the driver of a red Honda motorbike, Heidi Visser, 29, from Battle died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Heidi’s family have issued the following tribute following the incident: “Heidi was a personal trainer and hairdresser and was very well known and loved in Heathfield, Uckfield and the surrounding areas.

Heidi Visser's family has paid tribute to the mother-of-two who died in a collision in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex PoliceHeidi Visser's family has paid tribute to the mother-of-two who died in a collision in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police
“Her passions included body building and motorbikes, but most importantly, she had a passion for her children.

“Heidi loved horse riding in her younger years and grew up on the farm with a love for animals. She was a partner to Kieran who she absolutely adored.

"Heidi was taken far too soon but will be loved forever.”

Heidi’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police confirmed. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact: [email protected], quoting Operation Chisel.

