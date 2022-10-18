Michael Foreman passed away at the DGH at the age of 75 on October 12. He moved here in 1977 and went on to set up his first practice with John Gale in Gildredge Road. Shortly after they expanded into Hampden Park and Hailsham. Later joined by Fickry Hanna, they then went on to open a surgery in The Goffs having left Gildredge Road. Shortly after John Gale retired, Michael and Fickry opened another surgery in Stone Cross.

During this time Michael joined RoundTable, a worldwide charity organisation that helps raise money for causes across the country. Michael and his wife Stephanie enjoyed a great social life and met lifelong friends. In his spare time Michael enjoyed squash and joined The Saffrons in his younger years followed by the David Lloyd Club where he played tennis and later table tennis and Pickle Ball. He was also a very keen golfer and joined Willingdon Golf Club.

A family spokesperson said: “Mike was a popular veterinary surgeon, a great family man who made many wonderful friends over the years. He will be sadly missed.”

Tom Foreman, Michael’s son, said: “Dad was generous, supportive and encouraging and provided far beyond the norm. He never let us go without.”