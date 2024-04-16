Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arthur William Anthony Bayliss, known by all who knew him as Tony, died on April 5, aged 84 following a short illness.

Tony moved to Bexhill in 1984 and at the time was a serving police officer with Sussex Police, working as a traffic cop in Hastings.

He later retired from the force in 1989, retrained as a chef and ran his own bed & breakfast business, the Arosa Hotel on Albert Road, with his wife Christine Bayliss for 13 years.

Christine, Rother district councillor for Bexhill Central ward, said: “Tony embodied the very best Bexhill had to offer: he was neighbourly, friendly and put the needs of others first, often before his own. He was creative and skilful with his hands.

“Whether it was making great food, wood working, mechanics or sewing, he would be sought out by neighbours and friends to help with DIY projects or repairs.

“He was often found in his workshop tinkering on the various projects he had on the go, constructing anything from bespoke shelves or flood defences to coffee tables and even fixing other people's furniture. He was an excellent woodturner, hand-making beautifully crafted bowls and gifts that so many have appreciated.”

In 2011 Tony won Bexhill's 'Senior Person of the Year' award in recognition of the personal care he provided his own late father-in-law Jack Elliot. Tony nursed Jack at home on a daily basis, which included washing and feeding him.

Tony Bayliss with his Senior Person of the Year award in 2011

Christine said: “We originally met when we were both serving police officers in 1983. I'm utterly devastated to lose my husband - my best friend for more than 40 years. Tony's care and support for my dad - his father in-law - was unwavering and I'll always remember the kindness he showed him in the last months he was with us.

“The amount of messages I've received, as well as the condolences from people who have stopped me in the street, are a real testament to the heartfelt role Tony played for many living in Bexhill.”

Tony also volunteered at Bexhill Foodbank, which provides food and household essentials to hundreds of families across the town.

Michelle Pannell, chair of Bexhill Foodbank, said: “For a short while Tony volunteered for the foodbank, alongside Christine collecting donations and making deliveries to vulnerable clients. He was reliable, charming and caring.

“When we had Tony and Christine on the rota we knew that the job would be done well and with no fuss. Knowing we have dependable and diligent volunteers makes a real difference to a small charity. We will miss seeing Tony's smiling face and thank him for his commitment and care. God rest his soul.”