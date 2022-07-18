Tributes paid after death of Sally Lee, founder of Sara Lee Trust

Sally Lee MBE had been the Chairman of the Board of Trustees the charity, which she and her husband Jeremy founded in 1996 in memory of their daughter Sara.

The charity supports people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses ​in Hastings and Rother

A spokesperson for the Sara Lee Trust said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Sally Lee died peacefully on July 8. Sally worked tirelessly for the charity she co-founded with her late husband Dr Jeremy Lee, and she continued to work to the end to support local people and their families.

Sally Lee MBE had been the Chairman of the Board of Trustees the charity, which she and her husband Jeremy founded in 1996 in memory of their daughter Sara.

"Perhaps the best tribute would be to quote Sally’s own words in our June Trust update in which she says: 'On a personal note, I am so very grateful for the efforts of all those involved in the Trust, both past and present in enabling us to support so many local people affected by life threatening illness. My direct day to day involvement is now coming to an end but I am delighted to say that my son Tim has recently joined our Board of Trustees and will continue to provide a link to Sara’s vision that has and will continue to guide us as we strive to support more people into the future’