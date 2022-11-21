The lead vocalist from various rock bands in Eastbourne has passed away.

Tony Kenward died at the age of 79 on October 31 at Eastbourne DGH.

Tony moved to Eastbourne when he was just two and grew up in the family-owned Kynance Hotel, opposite the Redoubt Fortress. He attended Ratton School and met his wife Joan Belton at St Andrews Youth Club. They were together for 62 years.

It was at Ratton that Tony decided he wanted to be a rock n roll star after discovering Elvis. At the age of 13 he got his first guitar.

Tony was part of a number of bands over the years. He started at the age of 16 with The Saints. The family spokesperson said: “In the early years, The Saints would rehearse out of Tony’s parents garage at the Kynance Hotel. Wearing his legendary gold lame suit and donning a floppy quiff, he would belt out rock n roll classics to a baying audience of young and trendy hipsters. They built up a strong reputation in Sussex as the band that would get the place jump jiving. Since those early momentous years, he extensively toured the UK and Europe, met countless inspirational people and became a recognised singer/songwriter in the music industry.”

He went on to front The Defiants and changed his style too – it was out with the gold suit and in with skinny trousers and pixie boots. The spokesperson said: "It was an exciting time for the band as they took their show overseas playing American bases and entrancing everyone with their British accents.”

However, long spells of touring didn’t agree with Tony so he returned to the UK to propose to Joan. They were married in 1971 and had three children – Blain, Sacha, and Danny.

Songwriting was also a big part of Tony’s life and his involvement with A&M and Polydor led to artists such as Barry Manilow and Nana Maskouri requesting to sing his heartfelt songs and make them their own.

Music had to be put on hold at times though as fatherhood took over. Tony worked as a printer and eventually set up his own firm called Fingerprint in Hailsham.

Fast forward to the 90s and Tony reunited with The Defiants and put on sold-out nights at the Winter Gardens and Sovereign Centre – raising more than £60,000 for charity.

In 2014 Tony was diagnosed with dementia so he stepped away from the stage. The spokesperson said: “Tony was a dedicated family man and a true gentleman who was incredibly grateful and humbled by the praise he received from audiences and fans. He was quoted as saying ‘I’ve had a wonderful life. If it wasn’t for the people that came to see me play, things would have been very different.’

"He was not only a legend in Eastbourne, he was an absolute gentle man and a gentleman. Tony leaves a formidable legacy in the archives of Eastbourne’s music history.”

Joan said: “He was the most loving and devoted husband and father. We are all heartbroken and miss him desperately. We are so lucky to have had him in our lives and feel blessed that we can take some solace in hearing his incredible voice in the songs he’s left behind.”

