Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Molly Green passed away on February 1 from pneumonia and flu, due to chronic lung disease. Molly became known to people in the area for a campaign to raise money to renovate her house in 2014, so it would be more wheelchair-friendly.

Her mum Nichola said despite the fact Molly’s condition meant she had dozens and dozens of hospital stays, more than 15 of them in intensive care, Molly always remained positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nichola, 54, of Barwick Close, Rustington, said: “Despite living with a life-threatening condition Molly lived life to the full. She was fearless, brave and had a great sense of humour. She was determined, stubborn and had the ability to give so much love and be loved by everyone she met.”

Molly Green, who has passed away, pictured wearing her favourite colour – orange. Picture: Nichola Green

Through the fundraising campaign a decade ago, Molly built up a legion of fans on her Facebook page Helping Molly’s House, and loved keeping people updated about her life.

Following her death, it was filled with tributes to Molly, all of which shared how warm, friendly and popular she was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichola said: “Molly didn’t like being in hospital but she took it on the chin. She just was a cheery soul. Molly threw herself at life and if she couldn't do something independently she asked for help, she never missed out.

“Someone said to me, ‘Molly made the world a better place to be and has left a Molly-sized hole which will never be filled’.”

Because of her love of people, Molly held a big birthday party every year. Last June, scores of people turned out for her 21st. Molly’s funeral, which was held on February 9 and followed by a celebration of her life at The World’s End in Patching, was equally well-attended.

“Molly made everybody feel like the centre of attention,” Nichola said. “She would go up to everybody and ask them how their kids were. She had an amazing memory. She was very interested in people and made everybody feel special. Molly loved people and she always had big parties. She would go round to every table at her party and talk to them. She remembered things about people and I think that’s why she made such an impact. In this crazy world where people are often looking out for themselves I think that’s what made her special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly attended Chichester College where she completed an Independence Training course. She followed this up with courses at Ferring Country Centre, where she loved cooking and working with the horses. She was still visiting the centre up until January this year.

She was also a firm favourite at Needle & Fred Tattoo Parlour, in High Street, where she had her stomach and nose pierced and loved to go in just to say hello. Staff at the shop have now set up a tribute wall in her memory.

When she was four Molly’s father, David, died suddenly after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Nichola said she was now focused on helping her twin 17-year-old daughters to prepare for their A-levels and hopes to do something in tribute to Molly in the future.