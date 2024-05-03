Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mum-of-two Kirsty Withnall – who was a case officer with the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit – died on Sunday, April 21, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Kirsty grew up in Hertfordshire, lived in Buckinghamshire and – during her career – worked in Staffordshire, North Yorkshire and Arundel, West Sussex.

In a tribute, the charity described Kirsty as ‘animal mad’, with a ‘particular passion for horses’.

Kirsty pictured with her horse, Hero, and RSPCA rescue dog, Ozzie. Photo: RSPCA

A spokesperson added: “She went on to become one of the RSPCA’s most inspirational inspectors, and one of its most formidable investigators, cracking some of the biggest puppy farming gangs and dog fighting networks in the UK.

"It all started at the age of seven when she started riding, before getting her first pony, Topaz, at 11. And the ‘icing on the cake’ of her career came just six weeks before her death, when she attended a special ceremony in London where she, and another, were presented with the Colin Spedding Award by HRH The Princess Royal on behalf of the National Equine Forum. She received the award for her extraordinary contribution to equine welfare.

"The award is presented annually to an exceptional unsung hero or heroine of the equestrian world. Kirsty was a clear winner for 2024, in recognition of her tenacity and perseverance in bringing to justice those responsible for causing unnecessary suffering to horses and other animals.”

Kirsty who had an ‘unwavering commitment and passion for animals’ joined the RSCPA, aged 22, after her mum spotted a leaflet in 2001.

During her career Kirsty was ‘instrumental in a number of major high-profile cases’. Photo: RSPCA

She was first posted to Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, for six months before moving to Arundel, in West Sussex, where she worked for five years. She then moved to Buckinghamshire and joined the RSPCA’s new team of specialist Equine Officers to tackle the growing horse welfare problems.

The RSCPA tribute continued: “Kirsty – who also served as the Director of the National Equine Welfare Council – joined the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) in 2015 after returning from maternity leave following the birth of the first of her two daughters.

"The unit investigates serious and organised animal crime including the commercial importation, breeding and selling of puppies, animal fighting, and wildlife persecution.”

During her career Kirsty was ‘instrumental in a number of major high-profile cases’ including:

– Rescuing 147 horses from a farm in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, in 2008 – a story that captured the attention of the nation and its media as rescuers worked tirelessly to remove sick and dying animals;

– Leading the 2018 case into a fraudulent puppy dealing gang in London who made £2.5m selling more than 5,000 puppies – many of which were sick – over five years to unsuspecting members of the public;

– Coordinating more than 100 people from different agencies to rescue 204 animals – including 129 horses – from awful conditions on a farm in Surrey, in one of the biggest rescue operations ever;

– Mst recently, cracking an international network of dog fighters who were breeding, training and fighting dogs across England, Ireland and France, subjecting countless dogs to unimaginable cruelty.

Speaking at the beginning of the year, Kirsty said: “Dog fighting is the most upsetting crime to investigate because the people involved are so ruthless. Dogs are so forgiving and trusting, and knowing they can go into a fighting ring, petrified, stressed and forced to fight, because their ‘owners’ have asked it of them, is absolutely heartbreaking. It’s a big business in the criminal underworld and we’ve had some very successful cases in this area, but there’s always more work to do.”

Kirsty’s case – named Operation Ghoul – featured on ground-breaking documentary Untold: Inside Britain’s Dog Fighting Gangs which is streaming on Channel 4 online now. And her other work even captured the attention of author Peter James who named a character in his 2023 novel Stop Them Dead – which shines a light on the puppy trade – after her.

Speaking earlier this year, Kirsty said: “When I look back over my career I am reminded that I am doing the exact job that was always meant for me. I can honestly say I love my job, I am so proud to work for the RSPCA and if I think back to all those animals I have had a part in helping, I’m really humbled.”

Tributes to ‘fearless’ advocate for animal welfare

RSPCA SOU Chief Inspector Will Mitchell – who interviewed Kirsty for her SOU role nine years ago – paid a heartfelt tribute.

He said: “Kirsty was an exceptional investigator and rescuer, a fierce advocate for animal welfare, and a wonderful colleague and friend.

"She never failed to dazzle people with her unwavering commitment to improving animal welfare and her relentless tenacity to bring justice to animal abusers.

“They broke the mould when they made Kirsty and she was a trailblazer and a huge influencer for the way we investigate cruelty. She was a fearless and formidable investigator while also ensuring she showed every single animal and human who crossed her path complete empathy, kindness and compassion.

“She loved her job, she loved all of the animals she worked with, and she loved the RSPCA. She unapologetically, whole-heartedly believed in our goal and did everything she could to help create a kinder world for animals.