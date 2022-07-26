Tributes paid to former Hambrook resident who ran Westbourne Nursery for 41 years

Tributes have been paid to a former Hambrook resident who ran Westbourne Nursery for 41 years. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Christine was born on October 8, 1939 in Southbourne, being the third daughter, at that time, to Eve and Harry Haskins.

She was later to have two further sisters and two brothers.

She was very happy when in 1946 the family moved to a large house at Lumley where her Father had his Haulage business, G. Haskins & Sons.

She later passed her 11-plus exam and attended Chichester High School for Girls.

On leaving, Christine worked as manageress, of the ‘Wool Shop’ in North Street Havant.

In May 1956 Christine met Alan at the Chichester Young Conservative Spring Ball and despite Alan being away much of the time serving his national Service, the romance blossomed and on June 1, 1957 they were engaged.

Saving hard for their own home, they married at St James Church Emsworth on June 20 1959 and after a weeks honeymoon in Jersey they moved into their first home together in New Brighton Road, Emsworth.

On May 9 1961 Christine gave birth to twin Boys, Steven and Martin.

Then four years later, she had another son Jeremy to complete her family.

Whilst she loved being a full time Mother, a big milestone in Christine’s life came in 1967.

When she was unable to find a suitable preschool place for Jeremy. So she decided to start her own provision and ‘St Helens Preschool Playgroup’ the forerunner of Westbourne Nursery was formed.

With their family growing up in 1984 Alan and Christine moved to a larger house in Hambrook where they spent the next 30 happy years together.

Christine or Mrs Phillips, as she was always known, will be remembered in Westbourne and Emsworth for the 41 years that she ran the Westbourne Nursery School, initially in her home and then for many years in the Westbourne Church Hall.

During that time she cared for and gave excellent early years education to almost 4,000 children from the surrounding area.

It was such a bitter disappointment to Christine when in 2007 having been diagnosed with Sarcoidosis, she had to retire and close her precious Nursery School.

So in 2017 Alan, and Christine purchased a bungalow and to Christine’s delight it was a move back to Lumley where she had spent her early years.

Then in 2019 they celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary with a party at the Millstream Bosham and a telegram from Her majesty The Queen.

Christine enjoyed her home there and was looking forward to spending many more years living in Lumley.

Sadly however, after ill health earlier this year and two previous stays in hospital, Christine finally succumbed to Sepsis. She passed peacefully away in St Richards

Hospital surrounded by her family. She leaves her devastated husband Alan, three sons and two Grandchildren.

Christine’s funeral was on held on July 15 at The Oaks and the family would like to thank everyone for their messages of sympathy.

They have asked for any donations in Christine’s memory to be sent to the charity: ‘Friends of Chichester Hospitals’, Friends Office, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SE