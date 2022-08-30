Tributes paid to former Willingdon and Jevington Parish councillor

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett has shared his memories of ‘much-valued’ former councillor Bonnie Beck.

The council chairman said Bonnie served the council from 2003 until 2019 when she decided to stand down for retirement.

Councillor Pritchett added: “Bonnie was always cheerful and hard-working, and always contributed to the work of council and the committees she served on.

“She also enjoyed helping out at our various events, especially Music in the Park and the Christmas Carol Evening.

“We always loved to hear about her family and the pantomimes she was involved in at Kings Church and other volunteering she carried out.

“We know Bonnie will be very sadly missed not only by her family, but by all her friends and those who were privileged to know her.

“We send her family our very deepest sympathy at this very sad time.”

Councillor Andy Watkins also described Bonnie as a ‘lovely person who brought smiles and laughter to all who knew her’.

He added: “I was delighted when she agreed to stand for Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council and that she was elected to serve our community for 16 years before her retirement.

“She always contributed fully to all areas of the council’s business and always in the interests of all residents.”

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd has also spoken about his memories of Bonnie.

He said: “Bonnie was an absolutely lovely lady, incredibly bubbly, optimistic, just really quite delightful.

"No matter how she was Bonnie had a really great enthusiasm for people, her area, and in so many ways.

"It was a privilege for me to know her.”

Mr Lloyd said the pair knew each other for 20 years.

He added: “Whenever I was around Willingdon and Jevington, that area, Bonnie would often come with me if I was talking to people on the street.

"She was always recognised and was appreciated by people regardless of their political views. She was a proper ray of sunshine was our Bonnie.