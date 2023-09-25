Tributes have been paid to the ‘kind’ and ‘thoughtful’ 23-year-old who took his own life last week.

A loving father of one, Jack Tupper, has been described by family members as a “considerate” and “funny" man who “doted” on his year-old son Archie, after his death on September 17.Ahead of his funeral, family members have launched an appeal to raise funds for Archie and give Jack the best send off possible.

"We want Archie to know his dad will support him no matter what, even if he’s not there. If Archie wants to go to university or take driving lessons or go travelling we want to help make sure he can do that,” said Megan Tupper, Jack’s sister.

Less than a year older than her brother, she shared some of her fondest memories of growing up with Jack, praising the courteous young man he eventually became. “We were so close growing up. We were always playing together, making up our own games,” she said. “There were seven of us, and he was close to my other sisters as well, so there was a lot to do. I remember, we all shared these double bunk beds, and we’d throw ourselves off the top onto the mattresses and duvets below.

Jack Tupper at Archie's christening.

By the time he was an adult, Jack was every bit the gentleman. “He was the only man in a house full of women,” Megan explained “so he was very considerate. If we went out, he would always walk us home, or he’d stay on the phone until we got in, to make sure we were safe. If we walked somewhere, he’d make sure he’d walk closest to the road.”