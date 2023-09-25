BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Tributes paid to 'kind', 'considerate' and 'funny' Chichester man who took his own life

Tributes have been paid to the ‘kind’ and ‘thoughtful’ 23-year-old who took his own life last week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A loving father of one, Jack Tupper, has been described by family members as a “considerate” and “funny" man who “doted” on his year-old son Archie, after his death on September 17.Ahead of his funeral, family members have launched an appeal to raise funds for Archie and give Jack the best send off possible.

"We want Archie to know his dad will support him no matter what, even if he’s not there. If Archie wants to go to university or take driving lessons or go travelling we want to help make sure he can do that,” said Megan Tupper, Jack’s sister.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Less than a year older than her brother, she shared some of her fondest memories of growing up with Jack, praising the courteous young man he eventually became. “We were so close growing up. We were always playing together, making up our own games,” she said. “There were seven of us, and he was close to my other sisters as well, so there was a lot to do. I remember, we all shared these double bunk beds, and we’d throw ourselves off the top onto the mattresses and duvets below.

Most Popular
Jack Tupper at Archie's christening.Jack Tupper at Archie's christening.
Jack Tupper at Archie's christening.

By the time he was an adult, Jack was every bit the gentleman. “He was the only man in a house full of women,” Megan explained “so he was very considerate. If we went out, he would always walk us home, or he’d stay on the phone until we got in, to make sure we were safe. If we walked somewhere, he’d make sure he’d walk closest to the road.”

But Jack’s kindness and consideration didn’t just extend to family members. Megan said one of her brother’s most remarkable qualities was his ability to put strangers at ease, to bond and make friends with anyone, anywhere he went. “He was so tough, so resilient,” she said. “He had to deal with a lot from a very young age and that made him kind. He would meet a stranger at the pub, and he could get them to open up to him, tell them all their woes, so he just made friends wherever he went.”