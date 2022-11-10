Simon Bridger passed away on October 29, aged just 38, his family said.

His mum, Kim, set up a Gofundme page to help raise money towards his funeral, which is being held tomorrow (Friday, November 11).

A target of £2,000 was set but the target was beaten, with well-wishers donating more than £2,100 towards the dad’s funeral costs.

Kim said her son had cryptogenic organising pneumonia (COP), a rare lung condition which causes inflammation and scarring in the small airways and air sacs of the lungs.

She said her son was hoping to have a lung transplant but fell ill with Covid, which she said worsened his condition.

Kim said: “We wanted to raise some money towards our son's funeral and his memory. We never thought we would have to do this, as he was only 38. All of his family are devastated and totally broken, his friends too.

“Simon died on October 29 and had been ill with his lung condition. He was hoping for a lung transplant but he caught Covid, which accelerated his condition, leading to his unexpected death.”

Kim paid tribute to her son. She said: "He was a family man and leaves behind his partner and four daughters, the youngest of whom is only two years old.

“He worked as a roofer, industrial cleaner, landscaping and was always outdoors. Simon was a very hard worker and had lots of hobbies, such as fishing, motorcross, mountain cycling, days out with the family, and exploring new places like zoos and parks.

“He loved his family, was very kind and would help anyone. He always had a smile on his face, loved playing jokes on us, and he loved his tattoos. He has left a huge void in all our lives