Adrian Towler, who passed away on March 3, was a member of the current committee and produced the quarterly journals, leaflets and
banners as well as campaigning on a number of key issues.
He was particularly passionate about reopening the railway underpass on Buckingham Road to allow pedestrians to go across when the barriers were down.
Gerard Rosenberg, chairman of the society said “Adrian, with his dry wit and wise counsel, will be sorely missed by all of us in the Shoreham Society.”
Adrian came to Shoreham in 1998 from Clacton where he had been the Manager ofthe West Cliff Theatre.
Norman Jacobs the Chair of the West Cliff Theatre Trust paid tribute saying “Adrian booked in some of the big names of the day including
Norman Wisdom. Roy Hudd, the Beverly Sisters, Barbera Windsor, Pam Ayres, the
Krankies and Edmund Hockridge. In the space of just a couple of years he had
changed the West Cliff from being almost solely a venue for local amateur groups
and societies to a theatre that could now bear comparison with any professional
theatre in the country. There is no doubt that it was Adrian who set us on our way to
becoming the highly successful theatre we are today.”
Adrian was also a key member of the Brighton and South Downs branch of CAMRA
acting in recent years as their Social Secretary and distributor of the ‘Sussex
Drinker’. He spent many hours in the organisation of beer festivals and was the
instigator of the Clacton Jazz and Beer Weekend, Ale at Amberly and the Adur
Valley Beer Walk.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday 22 nd March, 2.30pm at Tribes in Shoreham-by-
Sea. Enquiries H D Tribes 01273 452169