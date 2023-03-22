Tributes have been paid to a former Eastbourne restaurateur.

Panayiota Papouis, known as Pany, passed away on February 16 aged 86.

Pany, who was born in Cyprus, married her husband John in 1957 and moved to Eastbourne shortly after to work at the Athens Restaurant with her husband’s uncle. The pair later bought the Holiday Inn restaurant in Carlisle Road and worked there until 1972.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this the couple worked in Qualisea Fish Restaurant, with Pany’s brother Michael Cosma and his wife Anne, and finally the Pisces Fish Restaurant in Seaside Road until they retired.

Panayiota Papouis

The former restaurateur’s family said: “Pany’s family and the Cypriot community were very important to her, John and Pany were avid church goers; helping to organize Greek dances with other members of the community to raise money which they used to set up a Greek Orthodox Church in Eastbourne. So as a tribute to Pany the family have set up a crowd funding page to help raise money for necessary repairs to the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pany was always helping out in the community and was very quick to help others in need.”

Daughter Evie added: “Mum was happy and smiley and enjoyed life. Mum liked to socialise and go on holidays. Mum enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved flowers, she also had a passion for owls. When mum retired she spent time visiting Cyprus and seeing her family there.”

At the funeral eulogies were read by Pany’s grandchildren Anya, Nicky and Alex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panayiota Papouis with her husband John

Nicky said: “Yiayia (Grandma) was and still is the kindest, most good hearted person I have ever met. She would give us so much and ask for so little.”

Anya added: “Yiayia always wanted to learn to drive and she was proud to say her dad was the first person to bring a car to her village, and she loved cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to go for sleepovers where we’d watch Yiayia’s favourite quiz shows and eat mushroom rice. As much as Yiayia loved cooking, she also liked eating out so we all went for many meals with her.

“Yiayia always had a smile on her face and would enjoy trying new things with us. We’ll miss you Yiayia, but I know you’ll always be with us.”

Panayiota Papouis with her husband John