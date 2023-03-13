Tributes paid to ‘the kindest, most generous and wonderful’ retired doctor from Eastbourne

Tributes have been paid to a doctor who worked in Eastbourne for 35 years.

Michael Mynott trained at St Thomas' Hospital in London and moved to Eastbourne in 1957 where he remained until his retirement in 1992. He passed away surrounded by family on February 14 at the age of 94.

He worked as a GP at the The White House Practice in Grove Road, and then set up a sports injury clinic in the 1970s at St Mary's Hospital and then the DGH.

Michael was a keen sportsman and one job included carrying out medical checks on the British Lions rugby squad when they came to Eastbourne in 1966 and 1971 for training before touring Australia and New Zealand.

Michael Mynott

From 1971-1992 he was school doctor for Eastbourne College, St Andrew’s Prep, Bede's, and Ascham St Vincent's School.

In 1954 Michael married Rosalind. They lived in Meads for their 68 years together before his death last month. Together they had four children and now have 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Annabel Williams, Michael’s daughter, said: "No one could have wished for a more loving and devoted father. He was the kindest, most generous and wonderful man."

Rosalind Mynott, Michael’s widow, said: "Michael was the perfect partner in life. I count myself very, very lucky to have been married to him, and I will miss him very much."

Michael and Rosalind Mynott

In his spare time Michael played squash, rugby, cricket and tennis. During the 60s-70s he won squash competitions at the Devonshire Park Club and The Saffrons. He was also chairman at The Saffrons during the 80s and 90s. Michael also loved walking on the South Downs, and often went swimming at Holywell.

As well as all this, Michael was a magistrate in Eastbourne for 20 years, a chairman of the Eastbourne Justices of the Peace, and East Sussex coroner for five years.

Michael was a committed Christian and served as a church warden for many years at St John's Church in Meads. He was appointed to the Church of England Board of Selector for Ordinands - the body that selects people to be Church of England priests.