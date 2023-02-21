The families of three men killed in a collision in Eastbourne last week have paid tribute to their lost loved ones.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonny Day and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive on Monday, February 13. All three men were from Berkshire.

Police said an investigation identified a second vehicle that may have collided with their vehicle – a silver Citroen Berlingo – shortly before the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A grey Range Rover Sport has been located and recovered and two men from Eastbourne, aged 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on conditional bail.”

L-R: Daniel Davies, Jon 'Tommy' Miller and Jonny Day. Picture from Sussex Police

An investigation is ongoing and the families of the men are being supported by specialist officers, according to police.

Mr Day’s partner said: “Jonny was the person who lit up any room. He was so loved by everyone that met him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A loving partner, father, son and brother, we will miss him endlessly. As his partner I have lost my whole life.”

Mr Miller’s siblings added: “We as a family would like to pay tribute to our dear brother who has sadly left us. Our hearts are broken.

Jonny Day. Picture from Sussex Police

“Our Tommy was truly one of a kind - he was funny, smart and had the biggest heart. He was loved by so many and he impacted everyone who knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tommy donated his kidney to his sister which saved her life. He will forever be our hero. We would like to be given the respect and space to grieve our devastating loss.”

Mr Davies’ family said he was ‘always going to be missed’.

They added: “Rest in peace angel, we love you so much – sleep tight. We all loved you so much, precious Dan Dan.”

Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller. Picture from Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His older brother said: “Fly high, little bro. I hope heaven gives you the best bed up there. Until we meet again – your big bro, Smallz.”

Mr Davies’ best friend added: “Since the day I met you 16-years-ago you have been my brother and my best friend. I love you with all my heart brother, and we’re always thinking of you.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw any suspicious driving in the area or has relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Brinmore.