Tributes have been paid to a ‘true Midhurst legend’ who sadly died last month.

Tim Dummer, who passed away on April 29, has been described as a 'true Midhurst legend'

Tim Dummer died suddenly on April 29 of acute leukaemia at 68 years old. Tim has been described by his son Sean as a ‘true Midhurst legend who was loved by many’.

After starting a bricklaying apprenticeship at Cowdray Estate when he left school, Tim worked his way up to site manager before stepping down in his later years to a senior bricklayer and plasterer. He devoted his working life to the estate totalling 53 years of service.

Tim spent a lot of time with Sean at football for following Tottenham Hotspur ‘for their sins’ and fishing the river Rother. Sean followed in his dad’s footsteps working at Cowdray Estate as a Bricklayer.

Sean said: “He was a true Midhurst legend who was loved by so many. Timmy Dummer, as everyone knew him was one of a kind, a real gentleman, a diamond in the rough. If you were lucky enough to have met him, then you wouldn’t forget him. He always had a smile on his face, cracked a joke and never had a frown. He will be greatly missed by his family, two Grandchildren and friends and everyone who met him.”

Tim loved working on the Estate - it was a real passion of his along with football, his family said.

His whole life, Tim was involved with Midhurst football club from a young boy and was still helping out on the gate and in the clubhouse right to the end. He even roped his wife Heather into helping run the bar. On a sunny day in June 2019, Tim married Heather in Midhurst. They met in The Bricklayers Arms seven years ago, when Heather was the landlady.

“He liked to tell everyone that he was married to a pub landlady,” Sean said, adding: “His other love was wildlife and birds, telling everyone about it in the pubs where he would talk to anyone and everyone to make them feel welcome.”

David Wyatt, works manager at the Estate, said: “Tim, if you didn’t have the pleasure of meeting or knowing him, was a very likable person. A very kind and social person who liked nothing better than talking gibberish in a pub with a pint in his hand. The number of social media and verbal condolences which have been sent across is only confirmation of how well-known and liked Tim was.

"A true gentleman, with a builder’s edge about him. Slightly rough around the edges like we all are but with a true passion for what he did. He had many stories about life and the Estate. He loved working at Cowdray and was very fond of Lord and Lady Cowdray and their own family.”

A funeral service will take place at Midhurst Parish Church, St Mary Magdalene and St. Denys on Wednesday May 24 at 12:30pm

Family flowers only. A wake is to be held after the service at Midhurst and Easebourne football club

Donations in memory of Tim may be made to Midhurst & Easebourne Football Club

Merritt’s of Midhurst Funeral ServiceWest StreetMidhurstGU29 9NQ01730 816245