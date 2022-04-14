Tributes paid to ‘truly amazing’ Eastbourne volunteer

Gladys Attwater, who volunteered with Citizens Advice for almost 16 years, died at her home on March 26.

The 89-year-old was one of Citizens Advice Eastbourne’s longest-serving volunteers, according to the charity.

Chief executive of the Eastbourne branch Alan Bruzon said, “Gladys was a truly amazing volunteer.

Gladys Attwater

“For a number of years she had been helping clients complete quite often very scary and lengthy benefit forms.

“Gladys’ calming nature meant she soon put clients at ease, taking great care and patience to ensure each form was completed fully.

“She helped clients claim thousands of pounds in additional benefits.”

The charity said the Eastbourne woman volunteered three mornings a week at the office.

When the country went into lockdown the 89-year-old, who started as an advisor in 2006, was unable to continue volunteering from home, according to Citizens Advice.

Office manager Jodi Truss added, “We had all hoped to see Gladys back in the office once the pandemic was over. It is so sad that this was not the case.

“The whole team loved working with Gladys. She was a wonderful woman, full of life, so caring and had a great sense of humour.

“She was also a favourite with our clients, many of whom would ask to see her again.