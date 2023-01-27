Dave Swann, a builder, grew up in Peacehaven and was most recently living in Saltdean. He also previously lived in New York, France, and Ireland. Whilst in France, he built a villa at the bottom of the Pyrenees mountain range. He passed away on December 31.
Dave had two children, 16-year-old daughter Saxonè and an 11-year-old son called Terence.
A family spokesperson said: “He was part of the Newhaven scene growing up. If you lived in Newhaven you knew Dave. He was the life and soul of the party. He was vivacious and an adventurer.”
Dave’s funeral will be held on Monday (January 30, 11am) at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Rottingdean. A private family burial will follow, and from 1.15pm onwards there will be a wake for all those who would like to attend at The Hope Inn, Fort Road, Newhaven.
Dave loved the colour blue, so his family has requested that attendees wear something blue alongside traditional black attire, as it was Dave’s favourite colour. Family would prefer not to have flowers at the funeral, and are instead asking for donations to the Clock Tower Appeal, a charity for the young homeless.