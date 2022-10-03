Tributes to ‘adventurer’ from Eastbourne: ‘He was one in a million’

Matthew Orr was found on September 26 in Hampden Park Woods. Matthew, known as Makka to his friends, was a gardener and ‘loved the outdoors’, his sister Maria Sharp said. He was born in Eastbourne and stayed until his late teens/early 20s when he went travelling.

Friend Jamie Mulroue said Matthew was an ‘adventurer’ and travelled all over the world before moving to Cornwall for the surfing. Matthew continued to visit Eastbourne and moved back in 2021 to be closer to his family and friends.

A family statement said: “He lived for his hobbies and had a passion for photography. He was a wonderful son to Teresa and John, brother to Maria, Siobhan and Christopher, nephew, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law and great uncle. Caring, comical and very family-oriented.”

Tributes to Matthew Orr - Mr Orr took a yearly photo in the same Christmas jumper (photo from Maria Sharp)

Mr Mulroue said: “His unexpected and untimely death has been a devastating shock to everyone who knew and loved him. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting or knowing Matt will know exactly what we mean when we say that he was one in a million. People would always comment on what a great and nice guy he was, and on his comic timing when he would leave the whole room in hysterics from one of his witty one-liners.”

His family said Matthew struggled with his mental health towards the end of his life and Mr Mulroue said Matthew had made attempts to take his own life earlier in the year. His family said: “He will be sadly missed and was loved very much. He leaves a massive hole in everyone's lives that knew and loved him.”

Mr Mulroue said: “The ripple effect of Matt’s passing reaches far and wide and will be felt forever by all who loved him.”

Mr Mulroue has set up a funding page on behalf of Matthew’s family to help arrange the funeral which will be on October 21 at 4pm at Langney Crematorium, dependent on the post mortem. There will be a festival-themed wake afterwards to celebrate his life at a venue to be confirmed.

