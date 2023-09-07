Watch more videos on Shots!

Shane Pope passed away last Thursday (August 31) at the Royal Sussex County Hospital after an accident at home, his friends and family said.

Cherine Watt, a close family friend, said: “Shane leaves behind so many who love and miss him, particularly his dad Wayne and the entire Pope family, his two beautiful daughters Ellie and Lulu, of whom he was eternally proud, supported by their mum Rebecca, husband John and brothers Rudy and Isaac, grandad Jeff and nan Avril, as well as his heartbroken and adored partner Emma, who gave him a grin and sparkle that was impossible not to notice, her sons George and Harvey and puppy Bernie.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Shane loved his family fiercely, was loyal and protective of friends and family alike and glowed at the merest mention of his princesses Ellie and Lulu.

Shane with his family. Picture: Contributed

“Shane was ‘sunshine’ to all who knew him, compassionate and caring with a smile and kind word for all. An eternal joker, friend, hunter, fisherman, and all round life and soul of the party.

“Shane was my team leader on the secure ambulance that we worked on for people with mental health conditions and a close family friend. He worked long hours all over the UK in often dangerous and challenging situations and never lost his empathy and compassion. He was a true ‘people person’.

“He was also the first person to be there, offer help and hold your hand when needed. The care and support he gave his colleagues and the complex challenging patients he worked with was both exemplary and humbling. He left people better than he found them, leaving a lasting impression always.”

A fundraising page has been set up on Gofundme to help raise money towards funeral costs.

More than £3,000 has been raised so far.

Cherine said: “By raising funds for Shane we would love his family to be able to give him the funeral and celebration of life that he so deserves. The funds will hopefully provide a memorial that we can all visit, sit a while and reflect on Shane's life and our time with him. Any remaining funding will be used to support Shane's family at this difficult time and provide financial support for his girls.”

Shane, who had Type 1 diabetes, was set to undertake the 60 Miles in September challenge for Diabetes UK with his colleagues.

His crewmates will be undertaking the challenge this month in his honour.

Shane had type 1 diabetes. Since his death, he has donated his organs.