Tributes to Hastings woman, 34, whose 'smile could light up the whole sky'

Tributes have been paid to a 'bubbly' well-loved woman, who died suddenly aged only 34.

Roxanne Shante Brown, from Hastings, passed away on October 31.

Her friends said she had a smile that 'could light up the whole sky'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close family friends, Claire and Caroline Oram, knew Roxanne since she was a child.

Roxanne with her dad Michael

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire said: "We looked after Roxanne when she was a baby and she was the most gorgeous girl, with her curls and big brown eyes and oh that smile, everyone adored her.

"We remember one day when our brother-in-law came round and he had a baseball cap on, which Roxanne was very unsure of, yet she kept looking for him even though she was unsure, and a little scared, she was still curious, and that is how Roxanne lived her life and brave enough to keep looking forward always. Her beautiful brown eyes shone so bright with a smile that could light up the whole sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As she got older she was wise beyond her years. In her role as a carer she gave so much, and was so passionate about her job."Her friend Lisa Adegbite said: "Roxanne was always so kind-hearted and positive, she would always ask how you were, despite what was going on in her life. Roxanne loved music and would always be seen with her headphones on, either at the gym, or strolling down the street lost in the song she was listening to.

"She had a passion for animals, especially dogs so much so she had paw print tattoos all over to show her love for them."Roxanne and her dad Michael made such a good team. They shared an unbreakable bond. They shared a love for fitness and were well-known at the Falaise fitness centre and loved by so many there. We know right now Michael's heart is absolutely breaking at the loss of his beautiful girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxanne and her dad Michael

"Everyone who knew Roxanne was so touched and humbled by just how wonderful her energy was, so bubbly and she had that beautiful smile that always made you feel brighter inside just for seeing it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gofundme page has been set up by Lisa to help towards funeral costs. More than £5,600 has been raised so far. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/roxanne-brown-foxyroxy.