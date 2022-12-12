In a joint statement, Kathy Bourne, executive director and Daniel Evans, artistic director at Chichester Festival Theatre said: “We were very sad to hear of the death of Lord Young of Graffham last week. We are indebted to Lord Young's dedication and wise counsel throughout his chairmanship and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.“Lord Young was chairman of Chichester Festival Theatre for a remarkable 15 years from 1997 to 2012. By the time he stepped down, the theatre's fortunes had been transformed and we were enjoying one of the most successful periods in our history to date. He had also launched an ambitious fundraising campaign marking our 50th anniversary for the Renew project which would see the Festival Theatre restored through a much-admired renovation.”Former artistic director Jonathan Church recalls: "David Young appointed Alan Finch and me to run the CFT in 2005 at a difficult time for the theatre. We knew we were lucky to be its custodians but we didn't know how lucky we were to have him as our chair. He was an extraordinary leader, full of humour, intellect, shrewdness, bravery and plain common sense, and he was a brilliant delegator with the lightest touch on the rudder unless a firm hand was needed! He oversaw a period of immense growth and then stability for the theatre and brilliantly helped line up his perfect successor to complete our capital project and lead the organisation forward."He and his dynamic wife Lita were a vital part of our theatre community, and their love of the arts was coupled with an exceptional and unflagging work ethic. I felt blessed to know him and have the warmth of his support and wisdom. He will be very much missed."Paul Rigg, previous trustee, added: "When David Young was invited to become the theatre's chairman in 1997, he was already involved as a trustee and knew that the theatre's financial foundations were shaky. Of course, only someone of David's stature, with his political skills, clout and imagination, could have led us through that crucial transition, and throughout he maintained a sense of fun and of proportion. His was a passionate and inspirational leadership for which I and his fellow trustees shall be forever grateful."Chichester MP Gillian Keegan tweeted: “Very sad to hear the news last night about the passing of Lord Young of Graffham. He was President of my association, a mentor and friend. I’m hugely thankful for his support and that we were together just a few weeks ago. My thoughts and prayers are with Lady Young and family.”