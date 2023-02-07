Tributes have been paid to a retired GP from Eastbourne who died last month.

Peter Williams, of Arlington Road Medical Practice, passed away on January 2 at the age of 72. He had been practising since 1979 and trained many GPs throughout his career.

Peter went to the Welsh National Medical School in Cardiff at the age of 17, making him the youngest student in his year to qualify. It was here that he met his wife Wendy. They were married for 51 years and had three children.

Wendy said: “He was very much a family man, who took great pride in his children and grandchildren’s achievements. He was lovely and generous to all the family.”

He was involved with the RAF which took him all over the world, and eventually he took a post as a GP at RAF Abingdon. In 1979 he joined the Arlington Road Medical Practice, and stayed there until his retirement.

Hannah Woodhams worked with Peter for more than 20 years. She said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better leader, colleague and friend, and I will miss him immensely. I remember asking Peter what he felt was so special about general practice, his response was that really knowing the patients and their families and looking after generations of one family, gave a true sense of continuity of care.”

Since 1982 he trained new GPs. Peter was also involved in the Local Medical Committee and his extra work was acknowledged in 1999 when he was made a Fellow of the Royal College of GPs. On top of this, in 2009 he received the Education Award for his roles as GP Trainer and GP Tutor.

Hannah said Peter had aimed to retire in 2022 to mark 50 years as a doctor, but due to being diagnosed with liver cancer he had to push this forward to March 2021. She said this was hard for him because other than a slipped disc in 1987, he never took a day off sick in 41 years as a GP. She said: “He received hundreds of cards and letters from his patients when he retired and was touched by everyone’s well wishes and gratitude.

“Dr Williams has left Arlington Road Medical Practice a great legacy. His outstanding work ethic, optimism and discerning forethought that he manifested during his 41 years at Arlington Road will be felt for years to come.”

Shirley Moth joined the practice four months after Peter. She said: “He was a friend, colleague and my family GP - I saw first-hand how caring he was as a doctor when he looked after my late mum and dad and my family - I was very grateful for that care. I have heard this same story from so many patients over the years - he was a family GP through and through.

“The practice grew under his leadership and his guiding hand will be much missed by his partners, staff and patients.”