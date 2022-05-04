On Tuesday (May 3), flowers and messages were left by residents in tribute to Arthur outside his Peacehaven home.

Tributes to Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert - a footballer who died after being hit by a police car.in Peacehaven - have been seen across social media over the last few days.

The incident happened on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday (April 30) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with a 27-year-old man who was on foot.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur was sadly confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

Karl Hoelscher-Ermert, Arthur's brother, wrote on Facebook: "RIP RIP RIP my baby brother. Right, I don’t really have the words but need to get this out there. I have the worst new to tell everyone.

"Last night at roughly mid night by brother Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert was run over and killed by police on south coast road peacehaven.

"If you have any information or evidence of you would be so kind to forward it on to me so we can figure out what has happened as Sussex police still have made no contact with us regarding the incident."

"Rest easy up there my boy look after mum make sure you give her a big squeeze from me."

On Tuesday (May 3), flowers and messages were left by residents in tribute to Arthur at the scene on the A259 near Dorothy Avenue.

A GoFundMePage has been set up by Holly Horgan, a close friend of Arthur and Karl, to hep generate funds for the funeral.

Currently, the fundraiser has raised £2,720.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of the road collision.

Sussex Police said they are fully co-operating with the independent investigation.

Here are some of the other heart felt tributes to Arthur on Facebook.

Nicky MacQueen said: "I’m so sorry for your loss. How heart-breaking. Can’t begin to imagine your heartbreak."

Judy Manville wrote: "R.I.P to an absolute legend,Arthur you was the loveliest guy and would do anything for anyone,I can just picture your cheeky face and laugh,your going to be sadly missed."

Kade Wright commented: "I'm speechless reading this. I'm so sorry. I sat next to him in our first day of science class we had such a laugh at priory ever since that day and on the train. Actually every time I saw him we laughed together! Lots of love to you and your family stay strong! Rest in peace Arthur."

Helen Hipperson said: "I'm heartbroken for you. I remember you all so much, especially when you were kids. Its so weird, I talked to him on Christmas Eve had a great catch up. Definitely hope & believe your Mum would of been there to help him cross over & is with him. Saying and sending prayers for you all. 1 love buddy. Thinking of you."

Lizy Vine said: "Was such a good friend and had a heart of gold sending thoughts and love to the whole family R.I.P Arthur fly high."

Glenn Stubley commented: "This is terrible condolences to you and your family."

Jodie Deakin said: "I was literally giving Arthur a massive cuddle the other day, I’m shaking. This isn’t real.

Karl said: "I’m so sorry this is the most horrific thing. I’m here, I know you have the world of support and all the love but you’ve got it here too. This hits so hard, I love Arthur."

Carrie Rae added: "So sorry to hear about Arthur. He was always very kind to me at school. Thoughts are with you all."