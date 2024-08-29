Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men who were arrested at a demonstration outside a company’s offices earlier this year will face trial in court next year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Laurence Holden, 71, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, Clement McCullough, 33, of All Saints Street, Hastings, and Thomas Delves, 24, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings were charged with aggravated trespass.

The charges relate to a demonstration by Hastings & District Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HDPSC) that was held outside General Dynamics’ Sidney Little Road factory on February 29.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defence company. Its website says it specialises in products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions.

At the demonstration, protesters held placards, sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and handed out leaflets.

Mr Holden, Mr McCullough and Mr Delves first appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 3 and all entered not guilty pleas to the charge of aggravated trespass, a spokesperson for the CPS said.

The trial has been adjourned until January 22, 2025, the CPS spokesperson added.