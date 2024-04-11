Trish reaches new heights with Hadrian's Wall challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trish and her three colleagues Glyn, Alan and Helen will be setting off on their six-day expedition on the 23rd April. Starting at Bowness on Solway the walkers will stop overnight in Carlisle, Walton, Bardon Mill, Chollerford and Heddon on the Wall. After reaching the end of Hadrian’s Wall at Wallsend, they will continue their trek to the east coast, covering 87 miles in total.

The trek was inspired by their colleague Stephen Wrigley, who sadly passed away in 2023 before it could be completed, so is now also undertaken in his memory.

Trish, an avid fundraiser at Foresters, commented “When I heard about the work that Youth Sport Trust do to support children and their education, I knew that I wanted to get involved.

Hadrian's Wall walkers from Foresters Friendly Society

Youth Sport Trust are the UK’s leading charity whose aim is to help improve children’s education and development through sport and play, which can aid mental and physical health, foster inclusion and develop character and leadership skills.

The amazing work that they do wouldn’t be possible without donations, which is why I’m taking on this challenge. All donations, big or small, would be greatly appreciated and can be made via our Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/forestersfriendly.”

Ali Oliver, CEO at Youth Sport Trust, commented:

“At the Youth Sport Trust we work tirelessly to support children’s health, happiness and wellbeing. Children and young people who are more active experience better physical, mental and social wellbeing. Sadly, too many children live sedentary lives, distracted by digital devices, or are unable to access opportunities to play, and miss out on the fun, friendship and essential developmental benefits that come from play and sport.

We are committed to building brighter futures for children and young people and we are immensely grateful to the team from Foresters for taking on this challenge, raising awareness, funds and inspiring families to be active”.