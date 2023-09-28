Turner Prize 2023: Famous national exhibition officially opens in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towner Eastbourne unveiled the exhibition including work by the four artists nominated for the Turner Prize 2023 - Jesse Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker – on Wednesday, September 27, but the free event officially opened to the general public today.

The Turner Prize was established in 1984 and is awarded each year to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work. The Turner Prize award is £25,000 for the winner and £10,000 each for the other shortlisted artists.

A Towner spokesperson said: “One of the world’s best-known prizes for the visual arts, the Turner Prize aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary art. The winner will be announced on December 5, 2023, at an award ceremony in Eastbourne’s Winter Garden.”

The Turner Prize 2023 in Towner Eastbourne. Picture: Contributed

Chief executive of Arts Council England Darren Henley added: “I can’t think of anywhere better to host this year’s prize than Eastbourne, where a prosperous artistic and cultural scene has been developing with the help of increased Arts Council England investment and the hard work and dedication of those working within the town’s creative sector.”

Director of Tate Britain and chair of the Turner Prize 2023 jury Alex Farquharson said: “I would like to warmly congratulate each of the four shortlisted artists on their outstanding presentations as part of the Turner Prize 2023 exhibition at Towner this year. Jesse Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker have remarkably varied approaches to creating art that actively responds to and reflects the world around us - engaging with the social, economic, cultural and political issues of our time.