Turner Prize at Towner Gallery a 'fantastic experience for everyone' in Eastbourne

The Towner gallery in Eastbourne has spoken of the impact the Turner Prize has had on the town.

The contemporary exhibition of works by the four shortlisted artists opened at Towner Eastbourne gallery on September 28 and runs until April 14.

The prize, named after landscape painter JMW Turner, is held in a venue other than the Tate Britain in alternate years.

Jesse Darling was announced as the winner of the prestigious art prize at a ceremony in Eastbourne.

The winner receives £25,000 with £10,000 going to the other shortlisted artists.

In 2019, the prize was hosted in the Turner Contemporary, Margate, also named after the painter, whose work was inspired by the Thanet coast.

Eastbourne Alive - a cultural programme coinciding with the exhibition - and the Turner Prize are significant reasons for visiting the town, the Towner gallery has said.

Joe Hill, Director at Towner Eastbourne said: "Having Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne had surpassed all our expectations and has been a fantastic experience for everyone across the town, visitors from the South East and much further beyond. Over 60,000 people have seen the exhibition so far, nearly double our normal figures, as well as 3,500 young people who have joined us for school visits.