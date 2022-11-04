Turning Tides is planning to provide high-support accommodation for up to 50 people at a time alongside a range of on-site facilities providing a holistic approach supporting people to rebuild their lives after the trauma of homelessness.

The service will be located at Roffey Place, a former bible college in Old Crawley Road off the A264, which is being leased to the charity. The organisation is now racing to extensively refurbish and recreate the site, which has been unoccupied and vandalised, to provide this pioneering and transformative service in time for Christmas.

The charity is appealing for public support as it strives to raise £210,000 to complete and open the service – which is unique and unprecedented in Sussex – in time for winter.

Roffey Place, just outside of Horsham, will help support homeless people

With public support, Turning Tides believes it can open the project in mid-December – providing vital services as the cost-of-living crisis accelerates homelessness. It is appealing for the public to urgently help with financial donations, volunteering, and essential items to help furnish the site. Visit www.turning-tides.org.uk/roffey-place

The charity is also recruiting keyworkers and specialists for the new project and welcomes applications from people who may not have historically worked in a homelessness service but have transferable skills and wish to make a difference.

Roffey Place will include 24-hour onsite support, including mental health and counselling, medical help via a clinical room, substance misuse specialists, a wellbeing and sensory suite, digital inclusion, help with training, employment and managing finances, a commercial kitchen to learn cooking skills, carpentry, craft and furniture renovation workspaces, outdoor therapy spaces, gardening skills, an allotment, beehives, yoga, mindfulness and more. Residents are anticipated to stay for approximately 6-9 months and then move on to independent living or a lower support service.

John Holmstrom, chief executive at Turning Tides, said: “This is a visionary new model made possible by the uniqueness of the site - the size and space allow us to create a multi-agency service that will amount to a holistic range of services strengthening people on every level. A person could enter this service in their absolute darkest hour – and go on to develop a wide range of skills and rebuild in a profound and transformative way. We don’t believe in sticking plaster ‘solutions’; our work focuses on building lasting pathways out of homelessness.”

Permission for the project has just been granted by Horsham district councillors and HDC is a key partner in the project. Horsham District Council has supported the application from inception and are instrumental in bringing it to fruition.

Council staff across teams and at all levels have pulled out all the stops to work rapidly with Turning Tides as part of their ongoing commitment to support local people experiencing homelessness. Horsham District Council is helping with some of the costs by committing £100,000 and the charity is seeking support to raise a further £210,000.

Tricia Youtan, HDC cabinet member for housing and public protection, said: “I am delighted that we are working in partnership with Turning Tides, a local charity with an excellent track record in providing the best support for single homeless households, to help develop this game changer of a facility for homeless individuals within our district. Roffey Place will ensure that going forward there is no need for anyone in our district to sleep rough or be placed into bed and breakfast accommodation, but instead this new accommodation with professional support, will help them to succeed when they eventually move on to their own permanent residential accommodation.”

Roffey Place is owned by Kingdom Faith Church. Having not used the building for some months they are leasing it to Turning Tides to put the building to good use for the community.

The little-known issue of hidden homelessness in rural locations urgently pushed into the public debate with research published a few weeks ago by the Universities of Kent and Southampton, revealing a crisis of underfunded and hidden homelessness in some of the country’s most beautiful settings. This summer, Turning Tides launched a mobile community hub, a converted double decker bus, to combat this growing issue.

Ruth Poyner, head of communications at the charity, said: “For people who live in these affluent areas, it is so easy to think homelessness isn’t an issue on their doorstep – but it is. On top of this, people sleeping rough in the countryside have often experienced multiple and prolonged disadvantages throughout their lives. It is precisely this traumatic history that can make a person deliberately seek out a remote and hidden rural location. Some of our most beautiful rural settings are hiding some of our most in-need local people.”

Frank, who has been supported by Turning Tides, says he struggled to survive rough sleeping in the countryside: He explained: “There are so many things to overcome. Getting water, getting food, and keeping warm can be really hard. The basic one is water - I had to walk to petrol stations and would drink the water supply used for car radiators. At one point, I drank pond water and ended up in hospital. In the countryside and in the woods you are away from everything. You are isolated and become a little bit feral. You can become really scared of other human beings – you completely withdraw into yourself. The isolation can be overwhelming.”