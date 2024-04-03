TV director Ollie Parsons completes the 40th Hastings Half Marathon for local charity Martha Trust!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie has written for and directed the Creme de la Creme of the comedy world, creating work for the BBC, hbo AND fx. Performers he has worked with include Morgan Freeman, Hugh Laurie, Daisy Haggard, Sally Philips, Guz Khan, Rebecca Front, Josh Gad, Peter Capaldi, Daisy May Cooper, Miranda Hart, Charlie Brooker, Asim Chaudhry plus much more.

Other notable names in his commercials and TV work include Sir Chris Hoy, R2-D2, C-3PO, Lewis Hamilton, Comic Relief, Children in Need, Old El Paso and Specsavers. Ollie has recently finished directing the final season of the FX Show Breeders.

Ollie says: "The residents and staff at Martha Trust are such an inspirational group of people - it has been an absolute honour to run on their behalf.

It is clear to see how much love and devotion goes into ensuring the amazing folk there have the best quality of life as possible.

They aren't a massive charity and I know how hard in the current climate how challenging it is to keep these places going.

I would like to thank everyone, who in these financially tricky times, sponsored me. You are total legends and I love you all.

Martha Trust has a home along The Ridge in Hastings where young people and adults with profound multiple and learning disabilities live. They offer residential care in a bright, modern, safe and stimulating environment with lots of opportunities for residents to flourish in their lives.

Although the residents receiver basic core care funding, the charity must fundraise for all the extras like hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, sensory technologies, education, day trips out and to keep Martha Trust operating and maintained.

Fundraising & Events Officer Kerry Banks BEM says: "We are so incredibly proud of Ollie, especially battling those hills in Hastings!

“On behalf of all his friends at Martha, we would like to say a HUGE Thank You - the money you have raised will go directly towards the care of our very special residents.”

There is still time to Sponsor Ollie's challenge at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ollie-parsons-1707231296975

If you would like to undertake a challenge for Martha Trust or put on an event, we would love to hear from you!

Please contact [email protected] or call head office at 01304 610448.