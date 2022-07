Stephen Mulhern was seen filming ‘In for a Penny’ in Terminus Road today (Friday, July 8) .

The ITV show sees members of the public take on tasks in order to win money.

Mr Mulhern has also appeared on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Celebrity Catchphrase and Britain's Got More Talent.

Stephen Mulhern in Eastbourne town centre

The ITV show, which has been running since 2019, has an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.

ITV have been contacted for more information.