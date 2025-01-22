TV show Escape to the Country: Spotlight placed on West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex – known as the sunniest county in the UK – has risen to new fame after starring on the TV show Escape To The Country.

The show, screened on BBC One yesterday (January 21), highlighted beauty spots across the county as a couple sought to return to Britain and find a new home after working in Dubai for 15 years.

Among towns and villages featured on the show were Horsham, Amberley, Steyning, Ifold, Lower Beeding, Maplehurst, and North Bersted near Bognor Regis.

Show host and property searcher Sonali Shah extolled the county’s beauty, pointing out that the Met Office officially recognised West Sussex as the sunniest county in Britain. She also mentioned how the poet William Blake was living in West Sussex’s green and pleasant land when he wrote Jerusalem.

A property in Ifold which featured on the BBC One TV show Escape to the Country

The ex-pat house-hunting couple were shown visiting a potential new home in Ifold – a detached modernised property with an asking price of £875,000; a three-bedroomed property in Maplehurst with offers invited over £800,000. “Homes here come with hefty price tages, £200,000 above the UK average,” said Sonali.

A five-bedroomed Grade II listed thatched cottage in North Bersted with an indoor pool was also featured – along with sunflower displays at Tulley’s Farm near Turners Hill and shops in Horsham town centre.