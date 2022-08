Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Carr shared photos of himself yesterday (Wednesday, August 10) in Eastbourne in a wetsuit.

He captioned the photos: “Who needs talc when you have two lovely ladies to shoehorn you into a figure hugging wetsuit?”

Alan Carr (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for AMEX)

This coincides with residents spotting a film crew around some beach huts. It’s thought the huts will be featuring on the BBC’s Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.