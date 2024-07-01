TV's The Gladiators to headline Butlin's Bognor Regis in 2025
Families will get a chance to see The Gladiators on school holiday breaks from February half term and selected Summer holiday breaks. In Bognor Regis, there will also be a chance to meet the gladiators in Studio 36, where they will be completing a series of fun and interactive games in which the whole family can get involved.
It’s a daytime experience, which means guests will be able to head back to Studio 36 in the evening to enjoy performances by The Masked Singer or TV-magician Stephen Mulhern, with both shows returning for next year.
Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s said: “As the Home of Entertainment we’re delighted to announce an incredible line-up of live shows on our family breaks next year. With the addition of TV’s Gladiators alongside The Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern, Butlin’s really does offer the best of Saturday night TV live on your holiday! If you think you have the will and speed to beat a Gladiator, you’ll have to get to Studio 36 next year. Nowhere else does entertainment like Butlin’s and 2025 really will be our best year yet for incredible live shows.”
Breaks featuring The Gladiators start from £168, which includes accommodation, access to all live shows, as well as fairground rides and use of the pool.