Twenty homes can be built instead of Bognor Regis care home

If a planned care home fails to go ahead in Bognor Regis, 20 homes can be built instead.
By Nikki Jeffery
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

Arun District Council has approved a reserved matters application for the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the homes at The Cottage, Shripney Road.

Officers said the scheme includes one and two bed flats and two, three and four bed houses and two areas of public open space.

In October 2022, planning permission was granted (BE/176/21/PL) for a 66-bedroom care home with associated access, parking and landscaping," their report said. "The applicant for this scheme has started to discharge the pre-commencement conditions.

If a care home plan fails, 20 homes can be built in Shripney RoadIf a care home plan fails, 20 homes can be built in Shripney Road
"It is understood that this application has been submitted to preserve the applicants position (in case the care home does not proceed) but it is likely that it will be the care home that is ultimately built on the site."

"There are no materially harmful concerns with the reserved matters scheme and the application accords with development plan policies."

Bersted Parish Council objected for the following reasons saying the transport survey is based on 2017 figures and should be updated and the ground water survey is based on 2018/2019 figures and is out of date and not in accordance with updated policies. Aldingbourne Parish Council objected supporting these concerns.

To see the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and search using the planning reference BE/21/23/RES.

