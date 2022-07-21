Two Bognor Regis scouts to fly the flag at international jamboree

Steven Hughes, 18, and Harry Mason, 20, from Bognor Regis, are two of 950 adult volunteers selected to represent the UK and deliver next year’s World Scout Jamboree as part of the international service team.

Around 50,000 young people from all over the world will descend on scenic South Korea for a skills, cultural and adventure festival in Summer 2023. Helping them learn those skills is a 6,000 strong international service team (IST) – made up of adult scout volunteers from all over the world.

As members of the IST, Steven and Harry will be planning activities for thousands of participants everyday or providing key services like medical support, catering and infrastructure.

Harry Mason, 20

Between now and the jamboree itself, both scouts will be supporting their local unit of young people, as well as helping other scouts ‘draw their dream’. This will consist of spending time on personal development and using the story of their international exploits to inspire others in the local area.

The pair received personal recognition from television star and UK chief scout Bear Grylls, who said: “Congratulations to Steven and Harry and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure! World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one. Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like Steven and Harry.”

"Since attending the last world scout jamboree as a young person, I’ve wanted to get the opportunity to help on an international event to help provide people with a great experience,” Harry added. “I really enjoy supporting young people and inspiring them to do new activities so this event is a golden chance for me to really make a difference.”

Since this will be his first time going abroad, Steven said he was similarly excited: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to both experience new things, and also get the chance to help young people and experience an international scouting event.”

Steven Hughes