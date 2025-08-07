Two East Sussex areas named in 'most expensive seaside parking' in the UK list

Brighton beach has been named as having the most expensive seaside parking in the UK, according to new data.

Two East Sussex beaches have made a feature.

As East Sussex braces for another summer heatwave, beach lovers heading to Brighton might want to double-check their parking plans.

New research has revealed that Brighton tops the list as the most expensive seaside town in the UK when it comes to parking, and the prices aren’t just a little steep.

Data gathered by Parkopedia and analysed by online casino experts at CritiqueJeu has uncovered the average parking costs in 30 of the UK’s most popular seaside towns.

The findings focus on locations where visitors can park for eight hours within a 30-minute walk from the town centre.

At the top of the list sits Brighton, where drivers can expect to pay a staggering £24.21 for an eight-hour stay. That’s almost double the cost of second-placed Newquay in Cornwall, where a full day's parking comes in at £12.32.

Falmouth, also in Cornwall, follows closely at £12.12.

Southend-on-Sea ranks fourth, with an average cost of £11.50, and Bournemouth rounds out the top five at £10.42.

Another East Sussex favourite, Eastbourne, also appears in the top ten, with average parking charges of £9.06 for eight hours.

Paul Lenglet, co-founder and editor of CritiqueJeu, commented: “With temperatures set to soar yet again in the coming days, the UK’s beaches will be busier than ever.

“But for drivers, the cost of parking could be as scorching as the weather itself.

"Parking might not be the most glamorous part of a seaside trip, but our research shows it can make a surprising dent in your budget.

"Picking the right town could mean more for fish and chips, and less for the parking meter.”