Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne RNLI launched two emergency rescues in one day following reports of a missing person and flares being set off at sea.

Volunteers, some of which had left the funeral of a former crew member, were called on Saturday, June 22, after reports had come in of emergency distress flares being seen near Eastbourne.

When arriving on the scene, the crew located a vessel which had experienced mechanical failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three passengers on board the vessel were safely brought back to Sovereign Harbour after being towed to shore.

Eastbourne RNLI launched two emergency rescues in one day following reports of a missing person and flares being set off at sea. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “At 11:54am, we were requested to launch after Solent Coastguard had received reports of red flares being seen some eight miles off Eastbourne.

“Our volunteers responded to their pagers, some leaving the funeral of a former crew member, to answer the call for help.

“The Trent Class Lifeboat made best speed to the area where the flares were reported and located a 21 foot motor vessel with three people on board who had experienced machinery failure, a local dive boat had also arrived on scene and was standing by having responded to the distress flares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A crew member was transferred from the lifeboat onto the casualty vessel to check on the welfare of all on board and to assist with establishing a towline to prevent the casualties and their craft from being a hazard to navigation.

“Once safely under tow, the volunteer crew brought the stricken vessel into the locks at Sovereign Harbour and was handed over to the marina staff.”

The volunteer crew were then called for a second time after they were tasked with the search for a missing person.

The spokesperson said: “Solent Coastguard requested our D-Class inshore lifeboat crew to carry out a search for a missing person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ILB made its way to the search area in deteriorating sea conditions and was joined on scene by Coastguard Helicopter 'Rescue 163', Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Officers.