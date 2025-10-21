Two friends prepare for three-week bike ride from Africa to East Sussex in memory of 22-year-old

Two friends are getting ready for an intense three-week bike ride from Africa to East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Savill, director at Plumpton Racecourse, and his best friend Joe Lush, who is also from Sussex, are taking on the 2,600km cycling challenge.

It will begin in Morocco and is expected to finish at Plumpton Racecourse on Monday, November 17. Tom and Joe will leave for Africa on Saturday, October 25, and start their bike ride home on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are cycling to raise funds to help find a cure for a rare cancer that claimed the life of Tom’s 22-year-old sister Charlotte in August 2024.

Tom Savill, director of Plumpton Racecourse, with his sister Charlotte. Photo: Plumpton Racecourse

Tom said: “Charlotte showed such incredible strength and courage through everything she faced. No matter how many treatments and operations she had, or how tough things got, she never lost an ounce of her positivity. If she could go through all that, then Joe and I can certainly push through a couple of thousand kilometres on a bike.”

When she was 21 Charlotte was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma (FLC), an aggressive form of liver cancer. This condition affects around one in five million people who are mostly aged 13 to 25 and life expectancy after diagnosis is around one year.

Tom and Joe want to raise £25,000 to help fund pioneering research into a cure. People can donate to their fundraiser at thecharlottesavillmemorialfoundation.enthuse.com/pf/cycle4charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom said he made a promise to his sister that he would take on ‘a challenge of this size’. He said: “I know she’ll be there with me every step of the way. Even though she is my little sister, in so many ways, she is my hero. I am eternally proud of her and am determined to complete this challenge to support the research that could stop other families having to go through the same thing.”

Charlotte Savill was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer at just 21. Photo: Plumpton Racecourse

November 17 is Charlotte Savill Memorial Raceday at the racecourse and Tom and Joe are expected to arrive at around 1.30pm, just after the second race.

There will be a charity raffle on the day, which will include a three-carat diamond as a prize, which has been donated by Timothy Roe Jewellers. Auction prizes include an African safari and a box at the Royal Albert Hall. People can also buy shares in a racehorse purchased by Old Gold Racing, which will be paraded on the day. All proceeds will go to the Charlotte Savill Foundation.

Charlotte’s father and owner of Plumpton Racecourse, Peter Savill, is set to make an address at the charity raceday in honour of his daughter. To book tickets for the day visit www.plumptonracecourse.co.uk/event/charlotte-savill-raceday.