Tabby cats Kristen and Heidi have been at the RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings for more than a year and are still looking for a home.

They are two beautiful tabby girls who are estimated to be about 3 years old. They have not had the best start in life having come from a multi-cat household where they unfortunately did not receive much human interaction and, as a result, they are timid and nervous of people.

A spokesperson for Bluebell Ridge said: “They are currently being cared for in a foster home where they are slowly learning to trust people. They initially hid themselves away but with the patience and kindness of their human guardian they have made good progress and their confidence is growing.

"They both enjoy their food and love to play. Heidi has a very loud purr and will now accept a little fuss from her foster carer. Their foster carer has described them as quiet and well behaved, and also very funny and entertaining to watch when they are playing.

"They are looking for a very special home with someone who has the patience and understanding to allow them to come out of their shells at their own pace, and who will not expect too much from them too soon. They need a quiet home without children or other pets – they could live with a retired person or couple, or someone who works full-time. They need to stay together as they seek comfort and reassurance from each other. They would like a safe and secure garden to explore once they have settled into their new home. It is hoped that, in time, these girls will become loyal companions."