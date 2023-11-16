Two hour free parking discs will go up to £3 in Bognor Regis as of next year
Once purchase the discs will allow for two hours free parking every day in Fitzleet, Hothamton and Lyon Street car parks for the whole of 2024. Old parking discs will remain valid until December 31 2023.
Although residents will still be able to buy physical paper discs from a range of traders in the town centre itself, this year users are encouraged to download an app which will track their daily session whenever they park in one of the valid car parks.
The new discs will be available to buy as of November 25, in order to coincide with the Christmas light switch-on. Customers will be able to buy physical tickets at the following Bognor Regis retailers:
- 63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness
- Age UK West Sussex (The Laburnum Centre)
- Heygates Bookshop
- J&D Jewellers
- James Jewellers
- JW Sports
- Little Piggies Café
- London Stores
- Café Central
- Pallent Orthodontics
- Polkadot Stripes
- Reynolds Ltd
- Sight & Sound
- Silver News
- St. Wilfrids Hospice
- The London Road Coffee Shop
- Unique Knit & Sew
- Walsh Opticians
“We are delighted to be delivering both the discs and the app for purchase in time for the Christmas lights switch on,” Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, chair of the Environment Committee said. “By being able to park in the town centre for two hours everyday by using the app or parking disc, we hope that residents and visitors will support our local businesses. It is so easy to use, just purchase the app or disc for just £3. The pay and display machines will still be there too for those who need to stay longer or visit more than once in the same day.”
The disc’s price increase was confirmed earlier this year in order to support additional production costs and to provide additional money for activities and events in Bognor Regis Town Centre. News that the discs will still be physical will also be a relief to many traders in the town centre, as well as the BID, both of whom spoke out against Arun District Council’s attempt, earlier this year, to centre the entire process around an app.