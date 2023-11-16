Two hour free parking discs will go up to £3 in Bognor Regis as of next year

The two hour free parking disc scheme will come back into effect in Bognor Regis on January 1 2024, this time priced at £3.

Once purchase the discs will allow for two hours free parking every day in Fitzleet, Hothamton and Lyon Street car parks for the whole of 2024. Old parking discs will remain valid until December 31 2023.

Although residents will still be able to buy physical paper discs from a range of traders in the town centre itself, this year users are encouraged to download an app which will track their daily session whenever they park in one of the valid car parks.

The new discs will be available to buy as of November 25, in order to coincide with the Christmas light switch-on. Customers will be able to buy physical tickets at the following Bognor Regis retailers:

63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness

Age UK West Sussex (The Laburnum Centre)

Heygates Bookshop

J&D Jewellers

James Jewellers

JW Sports

Little Piggies Café

London Stores

Café Central

Pallent Orthodontics

Polkadot Stripes

Reynolds Ltd

Sight & Sound

Silver News

St. Wilfrids Hospice

The London Road Coffee Shop

Unique Knit & Sew

Walsh Opticians

“We are delighted to be delivering both the discs and the app for purchase in time for the Christmas lights switch on,” Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, chair of the Environment Committee said. “By being able to park in the town centre for two hours everyday by using the app or parking disc, we hope that residents and visitors will support our local businesses. It is so easy to use, just purchase the app or disc for just £3. The pay and display machines will still be there too for those who need to stay longer or visit more than once in the same day.”