Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following an incident in Hailsham on Saturday (November 18).

Emergency services were called to Western Road, near Diplocks Walk, at about 11pm after a vehicle was reported to have collided with a pedestrian, police said.

Sussex Police confirmed the victim, a 24-year-old local man, was tragically declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers, police added.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two men – a 32-year-old from Horam and a 26-year-old of no fixed address – have now been arrested on suspicion of murder after handing themselves into police overnight.

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following an incident in Hailsham on Saturday (18 November). Photo: National World

“They remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said: “With two people in custody, we are continuing to work tirelessly on this investigation to establish the full circumstances around Saturday’s tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

"I would also like to thank the public for their ongoing understanding and support around community disruption and as this investigation progresses.

“We know there were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident, and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward.

“Specifically, we are keen to hear from anyone who captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam.”

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Novio.