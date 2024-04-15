Two new bus shelters for Willingdon
Following a request initially from local resident Peter Ansell on behalf of residents who used the bus stop by the Seven Sisters Pub in Seven Sisters Road, Chair of Wilingdon and Jevington Parish Council, John Pritchetts BEM, took the request to the Parish Council Amenities Committee chaired by Christine Payne MBE.
It was agreed to purchase two new bus shelters from some of the CIL money (Community Infrastructure Levy) - one at the Seven Sisters Road location and a second by the BP Garage on the A2270 Eastbourne Road.
These were both installed recently and chair John Pritchett BEM was delighted to join residents Peter Ansell, Val and Colin Jones and Pat Siggs – all regular users of this bus stop, and vice-chair of Amenities Cllr Ian Nisbet and Cllr Frances Pritchett for photographs.
There has been good feedback about the bus shelters and the one by by the BP Garage has been welcomed especially by the Chalk Farm students who no longer have to wait for a bus in the rain!