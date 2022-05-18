Two new defibrillators put in Steyning town

One of the machines is located outside of the Steyning Cricket Club pavilion.
Cricket club chairman Paul Shippam said: "A large number of people use the club, either as players or social members, and we were keen to have a defibrillator available in case an emergency occurs. Having the machine publicly accessible means it can also be used to help someone in difficulty on the Memorial Field and surrounding area. We were pleased to work with SAFeR and the Wilson Trust to offer this important facility.”
Up to now there was no defibrillator within easy reach of the Kings Barn Lane area. This has now been addressed with the second new machine installed outside the home of one of SAFeR’s trustees at 47 Roman Road.
A full list of SAFeR’s public access defibrillators can be found at: https://safersteyning.org.uk/defibrillators/