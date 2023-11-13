Two people taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ following East Sussex village crash

Two people have been taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ following a crash in an East Sussex village on Sunday, November 12.

The crash took place on the A22 in Golden Cross at 10.30am on Sunday, November 12.

Two cars were involved in the collision leading the A22 to be closed both ways for a number of hours following the incident.

Air ambulances as well as emergency services were on the scene and a 44 year-old man and a 27 year-old woman were taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended a collision involving two cars on the A22 at Golden Cross at just after 10.30am on Sunday (12 November).“A 44-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Dolton.”

