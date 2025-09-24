Two significant rallies held in Chichester

There were two significant rallies in Chichester on Friday – one protesting at the use of a city hotel to house asylum seekers and the other saying the city warmly welcomed groups of people who often comprised vulnerable families.

Speakers at the Unity Rally included a nurse from St Richard’s Hospital and a doctor from St Thomas’ Hospital in London. A local writer also spoke of their experiences of racism, and a member of the city’s trans community voiced concerns about far-right activity. A local musician and choir leader led the crowd in song. A spokesperson for Stand Up To Racism Chichester & Bognor said on Friday: “Tonight showed the real spirit of Chichester – a community that values compassion, inclusion, and solidarity." Friday’s events followed previous demonstrations at the Park Hotel last month, which had coincided with at least a dozen other protests across the country. The Home Office has said the number of hotels being used has decreased from more than 400 in summer 2023 to fewer than 210. It has also announced plans to end the use of hotels altogether by 2029, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves said would save £1billion a year. West Sussex County Council has previously said hotels in the county are sometimes used temporarily to house asylum seekers and refugees. A spokesperson said: “There are a number of facilities across the country, including here in West Sussex, that provide contingency accommodation to both people seeking asylum in the UK and people settling here as refugees. These are sometimes hotels used temporarily when no other safe options are available. “All contingency accommodation facilities for both asylum seekers and refugees are run by the Government. “Contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum in the UK is managed by the Home Office. “Asylum seekers are people who have fled their own country to seek protection in another country by applying for refugee status. “Contingency accommodation for refugees is managed by the Ministry of Defence. “Refugees in the UK are people who have left their own country and come here under a government-approved resettlement scheme. These schemes offer a safe and legal route to vulnerable refugees in need of protection. “Contingency accommodation supports them to do so temporarily while longer-term solutions are found.”