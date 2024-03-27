Two specialist scopes donated to NHS Trust by Friends of Eastbourne Hospital
The BF-UC290F Endobronchial Ultrasound scopes, will allow to see more patients quicker leading to quicker diagnosis of cancer and other lung related illnesses – thereby leading to quicker treatment and better patient care outcome.
Respiratory consultant Dr Athanasios Nakos said: “In the fight against lung cancer, one of the most important stages in patient care is early and fast diagnosis. In order to do this it is necessary to take a closer look and collect samples of tissue and fluids from the lungs.
“We would like to thank the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital for their generous donation.”
Dr Harry Walmsley, chair of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital said: “The Friends are delighted to donate these scopes to the respiratory team, which will benefit so many patients. Donations like this are only possible thanks to the generosity of the local people of Eastbourne supporting the Friends of the Hospital.”
