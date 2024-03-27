Two specialist scopes donated to NHS Trust by Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BF-UC290F Endobronchial Ultrasound scopes, will allow to see more patients quicker leading to quicker diagnosis of cancer and other lung related illnesses – thereby leading to quicker treatment and better patient care outcome.

Respiratory consultant Dr Athanasios Nakos said: “In the fight against lung cancer, one of the most important stages in patient care is early and fast diagnosis. In order to do this it is necessary to take a closer look and collect samples of tissue and fluids from the lungs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would like to thank the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital for their generous donation.”

Two specialist scopes have been donated to the respiratory medicine team, by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. Picture: East Sussex NHS Trust